La PORTE — The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will be hosting the Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibit, “Indiana Disasters,” through July 29.

The exhibit, which was delivered to the museum on Friday, explores numerous disasters and how they are remembered by Indiana communities, according to Danielle Adams, interim museum director.

