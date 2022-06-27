LEFT: The Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibit, “Indiana Disasters,” is now on display at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum through July 29. It explores all types of disasters, how they affected Indiana communities and how they are remembered. RIGHT: The museum will also be hosting a special event on SS Eastland disaster, with Jim Retseck of the Old Lighthouse Museum on July 16.
Photos provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
LEFT: The Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibit, “Indiana Disasters,” is now on display at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum through July 29. It explores all types of disasters, how they affected Indiana communities and how they are remembered. RIGHT: The museum will also be hosting a special event on SS Eastland disaster, with Jim Retseck of the Old Lighthouse Museum on July 16.
Photos provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
Not all the disasters in the exhibit can be called natural, including serial killers Belle Gunness and Herb Baumeister, and even a “Bingo Riot.”
The museum will also be hosting a special event on SS Eastland disaster, with Jim Retseck of the Old Lighthouse Museum on July 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.