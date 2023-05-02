Students in one of the Dunes Summer Theatre's youth theater education programs perform during last summer's session. Workshops are for kids 8 through 12, and for the first time this year, special classes are available for kids 13 and over.
MICHIANA SHORES — Dunes Arts Summer Theatre is now registering three sessions of youth theater education programs, which take place at its campus in Michiana Shores, where young people have been learning theater for more than 70 years, the organization said.
The first three-week session, Creative Drama and Play Creation, will be June 12 through 28 for students ages 8 through 12. Classes will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. (CT). Students will develop basic skills, group collaboration and creative expression through games and storytelling, the theater said in a statement. No previous performance experience is required. Tuition is $200 and some scholarships are available.
