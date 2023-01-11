Auditions photo

Cast members Daniel Shtivelberg, Christie Coran, Mandy Walsh and Glenn Thompson (Michel) perform in “God of Carnage” in June 2022 at Dunes Summer Theatre in Michiana Shores. The company has announced its show lineup schedule and audition dates for 2023 season.

 Photo provided / Dunes Summer Theatre

MICHIANA SHORES — The Dunes Summer Theatre, Northwest Indiana’s longest producing summer theater, has announced in-person auditions and virtual submissions for its summer 2023 season.

Productions announced for this season include:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.