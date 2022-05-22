The cast of “Next to Normal” at Dunes Summer Theatre conducts a dress rehearsal for the show, which opens Friday and runs through June 12. The cast includes Ben Harmon, Jodi Gage, Max DeTonge, Peter Sielstra, Derek DeRoo and Mia Goodman.
Sielstra and Goodman practice a scene from the show, which will include audience talk backs to provide perspectives on mental health and treatment options with Samaritan Counseling Center professionals.
Photos provided / Dunes Summer Theatre
Goodman, DeRoo and DeTonge practice a scene from the show, a dramatic pop rock musical exploring life with mental illness.
Harmon, Gage and DeRoo practice for the show, which will run Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the indoor theater, 288 Shady Oak Drive in Michiana Shores.
