La PORTE — For his upcoming show in La Porte, Everclear founder and frontman Art Alexakis said fans and audiences can expect an old school rock ’n’ roll performance.
“We are live. We are just rough and raw and bare bones; two guitars, bass, drums, vocals, some background vocals. We don’t play with tracks. We don’t play with Pro Tools. We are out there, we’re an old school rock ’n’ roll band, and it’s exciting.”
Everclear will perform Saturday, July 29, at the Dennis Smith Amphitheatre in Fox Park as part of the weekend-long LakeFest. The free concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with openers James Neary and Midwest Hype. Everclear will take the stage at 9 p.m.
Fans of the ’90s alt-rock band, which rose to fame with such hits as “Santa Monica,” “I Will Buy You a New Life” and “Father of Mine,” will be getting an exciting show, Alexakis promised.
He said his bandmates are in their 50s, and he’s now 61, but they don’t take what they have for granted, and are like kids when they get onstage. “...you’re going to see and hear all the hits, all the fan favorites, maybe a cover here or there, maybe a new song.”
Everclear formed in 1991 in Portland, Oregon, with Alexakis as the lead songwriter, vocalist and guitarist; along with bass player Craig Montoya and drummer Scott Cuthbert. They chose the name Everclear as a reference to the “infamous” grain alcohol.
Of the original members, only Alexakis remains. The lineup on the 29th will feature Davey French on guitar; Freddy Herrera on bass; and Brian Nolan on drums.
Alexakis said he started Everclear at age 30. He’d moved from San Francisco with his pregnant girlfriend to Portland to start a family, and intended Everclear to be his last ditch effort “to go for it” in the music industry.
He said he put everything into it, worked as hard as he could and used the “old school tenacity” he learned from his mother.
“Just grab hold and not let go, and not give up, because if you give up, somebody’s going to push you out of the way and say, ‘Excuse me,’ politely, ‘but I want that more than you, and I’m going to take that’,” he said.
“It takes talent, it takes luck, it’s a lot of things, but more than anything, to be successful, at anything in this world, you have to believe in what you’re doing, and you have to be able to just grab hold with your teeth and not let go. Tenacity.”
He said his mother left his father when he was only 5, and raised him herself. His father didn’t pay child support, and Alexakis didn’t see him again until six years later when his brother died from an overdose. Then he didn’t see him again until he was almost 16, and his mother sent him to live with his father after he got into trouble at home.
He said his father passed away at age 94 about a week before David Bowie died. Alexakis felt the loss of Bowie more – saying the singer gave him more than his father did.
“I don’t mean literally. I met him once at a show that we did in some big festival in the ‘90s. He wouldn’t remember me probably, even though he did call me Arthur, and told me ‘Good show Arthur, well done!’
“But he gave me so much with music and just the blessing of him being able to do what he wanted to do, and to buck trends and to just create his own universe, within a universe of his music and his ideas, that was big for me. He gave me way more than my dad did.”
But Alexakis said he had a good foundation with his mother, who told him she loved him every day, and even kissed him at night, well into adulthood.
“Even when I was in my 40s she would come into my room with her oxygen tank, because she was dying of lung cancer after smoking for 57 years, and kissed me good night.
“When you have that kind of commitment and that kind of love, that’s a foundation, and I’m grateful for it, because I have that, at least from her, and some people don’t … and that’s a tragedy.”
All those experiences led to his band’s hit, “Father of Mine.”
“Really the motivating thing came from not what my father didn’t do, or what he didn’t give me, but just, as a kid, what my experience was, and juxtaposing that with being a father of my eldest daughter when she was 4 and watching her sleep from the door and just wondering how a man or a person walks away from this kind of miracle, of the privilege of having a child,” he said.
“And I went to my room that night, I had a room where I would write songs and I do work and stuff, and I just stayed up all night and wrote that song.”
In 1992 the band recorded their first album, which would become “World of Noise.” It was released in 1993. Alexakis said he discovered the original recordings in a trunk in his studio, and had them remastered and re-released in 2022 in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary. He toured in support of it, holding the last show at the Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood.
A recording of that final show will be released Sept. 8 as the double vinyl, “Live at the Whiskey A Go Go.”
He said it features 16 old school Everclear songs, along with two new songs as bonus tracks. He said it’s live, sloppy and real, not something built from Pro Tools or a selection of the best songs from multiple shows. All the album cuts came from the show that night.
“That’s old school. That’s how people did it back in the day ... You capture one show or one performance. Either your show was awesome or it wasn’t. In this case I think we rose to the challenge. I really do.”
But things have changed for the rocker. Following an automobile crash in 2016, Alexakis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which he publicly announced in 2019.
He said a dollar for every ticket sold for his band is split between two charities, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Sweet Relief, which provides financial support for people in the music industry who can’t afford treatment for the disease.
He also supports Music Cares, which helps musicians recover from addiction, something he suffered from.
“I was a junkie dude. I was a blackout drunk, street junkie, carrying a gun, the whole nine yards. It was ugly, and it’s going to make for a great book some day,” he said.
He said his MS has affected him in a few ways. He can no longer jump as high as he used to, has balancing issues and does suffer from fatigue. But he does physical therapy two to three times a week, swims regularly and takes medication that keeps the progression of the disease at bay.
“Thank God I have great doctors and great family and a great support system. I’ve been clean and sober for 34 years. I have a great sober fellowship that I’m a part of. And just a great physical, emotional and spiritual relationship with everyone and everything around me, and just gratitude.
“For me at my age, I get to play in a rock ’n’ roll band, how cool is that? I’m very grateful for it.”
He said a more recent surprise is the current demographics of his fanbase. He said about 20 percent to 25 percent of his audience is in their mid-20s and early-30s, many of whom weren’t even born when his music was released.
Yet they sing along to his songs and know the lyrics, and not just to the hits. On top of that, he has his old school fans, who are still coming out to shows. He said he’s excited to meet them every time.
“So I’m looking forward to playing the show on the 29th in La Porte,” he said. “It’s going to be a blast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.