MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Exchange Club will honor the valiant and courageous service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans and their families by sponsoring the Michigan City Veterans Day Parade.
The parade will return on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 11 a.m. at 9th and Franklin streets, then proceed north on Franklin through the Uptown Arts District to 4th Street.
“One of our Covenants of Service is to discharge the debt we owe to those of high and low estates who have served and sacrificed that the heritage of American citizenship might be ours,” said Jim Fisher of the Michigan City Exchange Club.
“We owe so much to those who have given of themselves to serve our country and guard the gates of freedom. Hopefully this parade will show our treasured veterans that we appreciate what they have done for us.”
The parade will feature area first responders, local businesses, local service organizations and other groups.
“We hope that everyone comes out to honor our veterans,” Mayor Duane Parry said.
“I want to thank the Exchange Club for their commitment to bring this event back and make it an annual part of our event calendar.”
For more information, or to participate in the Veteran’s Day Parade, contact Fisher at 219-873-7900 or jlfisher@comcast.net.
There is no cost to participate, and the registration deadline is Saturday, Oct. 29.
