La PORTE – The Farmed & Forged Market, held on Sundays in downtown La Porte, has added to its SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits program to include two different match programs that will allow users to triple their EBT market vouchers.
SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well being. Select vendors accept SNAP benefits to purchase fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, breads and cereals, meats, fish, poultry, eggs, dairy products, and seeds/plants that produce food and herbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.