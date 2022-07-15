MICHIGAN CITY — A pianist and organist known for his performances in the Chicago area will be the next featured artist at the Roosevelt Pipe Organ Concert Series.
Mark Sudeith will hold his recital 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Christ Church, 531 Washington St., in Michigan City, as part of the 21st season of the Roosevelt series. He will be performing on the historic Roosevelt Opus 506 pipe organ, built in 1891 by Hilbourne and Frank Roosevelt. Seating is at noon for the free public event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.