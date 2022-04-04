Sally (Kristin Allison) shows her displeasure with Father Chenille's (David Mikolajczyk) continued playing with this old trunk in "Drinking Habits" - performing April 7-10 at Footlight Theatre. Reserve your seat by calling 219-874-4035 or by visiting www.footlightplayers.org
Photo provided / Christopher West
Sister Mary Catherine (Kaelie Winebrenner) shows her astonishment in a scened from "Drinking Habits."
Photo provided / Footlight Players
Performances of Footlight Theatre's "Drinking Habits" continues April 7-10.
Footlight Players Theatre this weekend presented "Drinking Habits," a play written by Tom Smith. The play revolves around two reporters, Paul and Sally (Adam Wogomon and Kristin Allison), as they try to uncover the truth behind a rumor that the nuns of the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been selling alcohol discreetly. And they wind up disguising themselves as clergy members in order to get to the truth.
In the meantime, sisters Augusta and Philamena (Dee Piotroswki and Joy Scott) try to keep their winemaking side hustle out of the watchful eye of Mother Superior (Cindi Reyes), who has her own sights set on the mysterious yet innocent newcomer to the nunnery, Sister Mary Katherine (Kaelie Winebrenner), who she suspects is a spy sent from Rome on orders of the acting cardinal.
