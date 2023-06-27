Footlight Players has announced its new leadership team for the 2023-24 season. Back, from left, are Christopher West (president), Bobbi Ann Lauritsen (secretary), Jill Thomas (general member) and Adrianna LeDonne (general member); and front, from left, Marsha Markle (treasurer), Rick Henderson (vice president) and Laura Meyer (general member).
MICHIGAN CITY – The Footlight Players of Michigan City has announced its 74th Season board of directors and show lineup.
At the June 12 meeting, the membership cast their votes and the seven-panel board is Christopher West as president, Rick Henderson as vice president, Marsha Markle as treasurer, Bobbi Ann Lauritsen as secretary, and Jill Thomas, Laura Meyer and Adrianna LeDonne as general board members.
