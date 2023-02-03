Brown trout raised at the Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton have been stocked in Indiana streams, including the Little Kankakee River. It's the first release of Indiana-raised browns in nearly 40 years.
WALKERTON – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced the Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently completed the inaugural stocking of Indiana-raised brown trout.
Indiana-raised browns have not been stocked since 1985, according to the DNR. Although the DNR has been stocking brown trout every year, it used fish that were raised by surrounding states and not in Indiana.
