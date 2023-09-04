The 2023 Franklinstein Horror Fest will descend on Michigan City at the perfect time for scares, Friday, Oct. 13, promising "a chilling culmination of classic and contemporary horror, experiential activities, interactive installations and more" at Uptown Social, according to event producer Eddie Castellnos.
According to Castellnos, the 2022 Franklinstein was a success, attracting more than 400 "weirdos," "pop culture freaks" and "dark underground types," and so he was bringing it back for more this October.
KaziDelicious Creations was responsible for the somewhat gruesome, but perfectly themed display, which made Uptown Social look more like a haunted house from a movie set than an event venue, at least for one night, during the 2022 event.
Photo provided
There was something weird hiding around every corner during the 2022 Franklinstein Horror Fest, which attracted a crowd of more than 400.
File photo / Jeff Mayes
It wasn’t the regular Friday night crowd entering Uptown Social in Michigan City in 2022, when the inaugural Franklinstein Horror Fest was held.
File photo / Jeff Mayes
Castellanos, right, stands with the costume contest winners, a couple of Day of the Dead celebrants who also wowed the crowd with their dancing skills, during the 2022 festival.
File photo
Photo provided
MICHIGAN CITY – Back in 2022, more than 400 visitors disguised themselves as monsters, masked murderers and other haunting icons, and crowded into the halls of Uptown Social in Michigan City for the inaugural Franklinstein Horror Fest.
At the time, event producer Eddie Castellnos, owner of Creative Design, said he hosted the festival because there was pretty much "nothing to do in La Porte County for the weirdos, the pop culture freaks, the dark underground types ..."
