MICHIGAN CITY – Back in 2022, more than 400 visitors disguised themselves as monsters, masked murderers and other haunting icons, and crowded into the halls of Uptown Social in Michigan City for the inaugural Franklinstein Horror Fest.

At the time, event producer Eddie Castellnos, owner of Creative Design, said he hosted the festival because there was pretty much "nothing to do in La Porte County for the weirdos, the pop culture freaks, the dark underground types ..."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.