MICHIGAN CITY — Friendship Botanic Gardens will host a free afternoon of winter wilderness discovery at the annual Maple Sugar Time Demonstration in February.
Visitors are welcome to take a self-guided nature walk through old-growth woodland trails before stopping by the maple sugaring station to learn how the early inhabitants of North America produced maple syrup.
