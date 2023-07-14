MICHIGAN CITY — A featured performer with the Chicago Gargoyle Brass and Organ Ensemble will be the next organist for the Roosevelt Pipe Organ Concert Series.
Mark Sudeith will perform Wednesday, July 19, at Christ Church, 531 Washington St., Michigan City. Seating will be at noon, with music beginning at 12:15 p.m. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.
