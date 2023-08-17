Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana STEM Expo participants interact with exhibitors who lead girls through interactive tabletop activities exploring engineering, robotics, animal science, nature, 3D printing and more.
Photo provided / Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana
FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will conduct its eighth annual STEM Expo on Saturday, Oct. 7, in the Walb International Ballroom at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
All girls in grades K-12 are invited, and Girl Scout membership is not required. All participants will earn a Girl Scout STEM Career Exploration badge. Register at www.gsnim.org by Sunday, Oct. 1. The cost is $5 per girl.
