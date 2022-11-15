The basement of the Barker Mansion has new flooring and paint, and a new permanent exhibit – a scale model of the Haskell & Barker Car Company factory, designed and fabricated by students and faculty from Purdue Northwest. This is a replica of what it will look like.
MICHIGAN CITY — The new owners of the historic Barker Mansion in Michigan City are excited to announce they will reopen in December for tours and the unveiling of the new permanent exhibit, “The Haskell & Barker Car Company and The Legacy of Freight.”
The exhibit will take visitors through Michigan City from the 1830s to the 1900s, and is a tribute to the Haskell & Barker freight car factory and workers through state-of-the art visual displays, according to Michele Gustin, operations and programs manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.