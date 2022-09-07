Historic military uniforms on display at La Porte County Museum
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Spectacular fire destroys business on U.S. 421 south of Michigan City
- Family member charged after two brothers stabbed, one fatally, in Michiana Shores
- No one injured and pets rescued from fire in 'cluttered' Michigan City home
- La Porte County Sheriff's deputies called heroes after rescuing driver who crashed into home
- Westville woman awakes to intruder wandering around her home
- Man who fled La Porte County rather than go to prison captured 18 months later in Florida
- La Porte hitting the trails with seven new projects in the works
- Michigan City man and Illinois woman killed in motorcycle crash in MC
- La Porte County departments facing staffing crisis as employees continue to leave
- Michigan family deciding whether to 'Move or Improve' to La Porte in A&E TV show
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:This rally gave us many key points to share. As I contact voters, I'll share this point from Deb Chubb:"[Indiana is] a purple state with a get…
-
Don Briggs said:We know we cannot trust NIPSCO to tell the truth about their Coal Ash (AKA "Coal Combustion Residuals", CCR). Nor can we trust their long term…
-
Incrediblek said:I was unable to attend the meeting but I agree with everything that the article and the people said. Sorry NIPSCO, the toxic ash you created i…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.