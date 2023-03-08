Holdcraft Players will present “I Regret Nothing,” which it promises is a dark and funny show with a cast of only three: Grant Fitch, Alayna Lauritsen and Joel Thompson. Performances will be conducted in April at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Holdcraft Players has announced its latest production, “I Regret Nothing,” which it promises is a funny, chilling show with a shocking ending, to be performed onstage in the U.S. for the first time.
Written by award-winning Romanian playwright Csaba Székely, “I Regret Nothing” is a two-act play with a cast of just three people.
