Youth vocalist Addison Stouts performs during auditions for the 2022 Hoosier Star competition. Stouts was one of the finalists and won the Joe Mellen Award, formerly known as the Rising Star award. Auditions for the 2023 event will be March 18 and 19.
Photo provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra has announced the dates for auditions for the 18th annual Hoosier Star vocal competition.
Hoosier Star is open to amateur singers of all musical styles and ages. Competitors can compete individually or as a duet. Auditions will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St. in La Porte, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, from 1 to 5 p.m.
