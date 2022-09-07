Editor’s note: The finals of the 2022 Hoosier STAR singing competition will be Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. Prior to the show, The Herald-Dispatch will spotlight the 10 finalists.
La PORTE — Krishaa Motycka, a 14-year-old freshman at Terre Haute South High School, is a Youth Division finalist in the 2022 Hoosier STAR competition.
