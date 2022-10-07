Bojrab is an impressionist oil painter living in Fort Wayne with ties to the Indiana Dunes area, whose subject matter displayed at the Gallery includes scenes from Marquette Park, Miller Beach and the dunes, amongst other topics.
The Legacy Center Gallery is hosting the art of award-winning artist Andrea Bojrab in its next installation on the campus of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Michigan City.
Photos provided / Queen of All Saints
