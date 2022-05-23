MICHIGAN CITY — A group of runners who are part of an international effort to promote a more harmonious world will be stopping to spread their message in Michigan City.

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, an international torch relay, is back on the road after pausing due to COVID restrictions, and will make a stop in Washington park on Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.