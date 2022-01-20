Inside the lobby at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary is a Jackson Tribute Exhibit, where each family member is represented with their own artifacts and stories about their time growing up in the city.
Photos provided / Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
The Jackson exhibit at the casino includes more than 30 pieces of memorabilia, including Joseph Jackson’s famous guitar, outfits worn on stage by the Jacksons, Michael’s sparkly glove and the red leather jacket from the “Beat It” video.
The Jacksons, featuring Marlon, Tito and Jackie Jackson from the original Jackson 5, will perform at the Hard Rock Live venue on Feb. 18.
