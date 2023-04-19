Reagan Buchanan as Aladdin and Camryn Ruiz as Jasmine lead the cast of the Kesling Campus Drama Club’s presentation of “Disney’s Aladdin JR.” which will hit the Kesling Campus Auditorium stage for three shows starting Friday.
The musical production, designed especially for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 1992 Disney film and 2014 Broadway adaptation, and features a cast of students in grades five through eight at Kesling Intermediate and La Porte Middle schools.
Photo provided / Kesling Campus Drama Club
Ray Lear as the evil sorcerer, Jafar, and Maya Hanno as the parrot, Iago, will be plotting their evil deeds on stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The production includes such favorite Alan Menken songs as “Friend Like Me,” “A Whole New World” and “Prince Ali,” as well as new songs added for the Broadway production.
La PORTE — La Porte’s Kesling Campus Drama Club will take viewers to a whole new world during its presentation of “Disney’s Aladdin JR.” for three shows this weekend.
Performers in grades five through eight from Kesling Intermediate and La Porte Middle schools will be on stage at the Kesling Campus Auditorium at 306 E. 18th St. at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
