La PORTE — La Porte’s Kesling Campus Drama Club will take viewers to a whole new world during its presentation of “Disney’s Aladdin JR.” for three shows this weekend.

Performers in grades five through eight from Kesling Intermediate and La Porte Middle schools will be on stage at the Kesling Campus Auditorium at 306 E. 18th St. at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.