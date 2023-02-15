The La Lu Players presented the classic comedu whodunit “Clue” for its fall production, and will switch to the more dramatic historic thriller, “Triangle,” for the winter show, which opens Saturday at La Lumiere School.
La PORTE — La Lumiere School’s Winter La Lu Players will present Laurie Brooks’ play, “Triangle,” a dual-setting historical drama connecting the events leading up to the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire of 1911.
The play is set at the scene of the “fire that changed the world,” and the bedroom of two stubborn present-day sisters, and populated with ghosts, blackmailers and would-be lovers, the La Lu Players said in a statement.
