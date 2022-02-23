MICHIGAN CITY — After a pandemic-related cancelation in 2020, the La Porte County Master Gardeners will once again host its Spring Garden Show on Saturday, March 19, at Michigan City High School.
The main speakers will be Jan Bills and Bill Wilson. Bills will present a talk on “How to Garden with Comfort, Ease, and Simplicity” at 10 a.m. “Gardening should be our love, not our labor of love,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.