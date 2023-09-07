Hoosier Star Adult Division finalists Shania Povlock and Evan Wooding of La Porte, have each won runner-up honors as soloists in past years. They have years of experience performing in venues around the city, including on praise and worship teams at their churches.
Hoosier Star Adult Division finalists Shania Povlock and Evan Wooding of La Porte, have each won runner-up honors as soloists in past years. They have years of experience performing in venues around the city, including on praise and worship teams at their churches.
Photos provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
Adult finalist Jessica Johnson of Michigan City says she has a passion for singing and performing. “Music has always spoken deeply to my soul and helps me connect deeper to myself and others around me.”
La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 51st season with the Hoosier Star competition on Saturday, with a La Porte duo and a Michigan City singer among the Adult Division finalists.
Shania Povlock and Evan Wooding are no strangers to the Hoosier Star stage, as both have been runners-up as soloists in past years. The La Porte duo have years of experience performing in venues across the city, including on praise and worship teams at their churches.
