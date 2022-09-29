Some 6,000 elementary students from La Porte, Porter, Lake and Starke counties are expected to attend the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's 34th annual Drayton Family Children’s Educational Concerts on Oct. 12.
Photo provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchstra
La PORTE – The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will be presenting its 34th annual Drayton Family Children’s Educational Concerts on Oct. 12, at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium.
"The excellence of LCSO’s educational outreach is significant for the area and these concerts have been recognized as one of the most successful concerts in the nation by the American String Teachers Association and the National School Orchestra Association," according to Tim King, LCSO executive director.
