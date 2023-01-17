The La Porte High School Orchestra, top, and the LPHS Wind Ensemble, above, will perform with the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 11 at the LPHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at www.lcso.net or Roxy Music in La Porte.
Photos provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
La PORTE — For the second subscription concert of its 50th anniversary season, the La Porte County Symphony will be performing with young musicians from La Porte High School.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., the orchestra will perform at the La Porte High School Performing Arts Center, and Music Director Carolyn Watson has invited the La Porte High School Orchestra and the LPHS Wind Ensemble to join them for the second half of the performance.
