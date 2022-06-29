The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will present a July 4 concert on Monday night at Fox Park in La Porte, the first of three outdoor concerts planned for this summer. The others will be Sunday, Aug. 21, at Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City; and Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sharing Meadows in Rolling Prairie.
Photo provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
La PORTE – For the first time in several years, the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra will return to Fox Park for an outdoor concert prior to the traditional fireworks display on July 4.
“It’s been many years since the LCSO has presented a concert on the Fourth of July,” Executive Director Tim King said. “Our sincere thanks and appreciation goes to 1st Source Bank, which is providing the support to make this a concert that will be accessible to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.