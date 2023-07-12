La PORTE — The La Porte County Family YMCA continues to expand its reach and impact in the Michigan City community by launching its first ever full Summer Day Camp in the city.

To further help families and reduce the overall cost of the camp, the 1st Source Foundation has awarded the YMCA a $27,000 grant.

