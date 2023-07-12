Children and staff from the La Porte County Family YMCA’s Camp Michigami summer camp in Michigan City show off the check from 1st Source Bank to make the camp more accessible to low-income families. The check was presented by Matt Vessely, center front, region president of 1st Source,
Children and staff from the La Porte County Family YMCA’s Camp Michigami summer camp in Michigan City show off the check from 1st Source Bank to make the camp more accessible to low-income families. The check was presented by Matt Vessely, center front, region president of 1st Source,
Photo provided / La Porte County Family YMCA
Vessely helps some of the camp kids as they prepare a thank you sign to the bank for the donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.