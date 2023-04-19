A big crowd made the La Porte City Fire Department’s inaugural pancake breakfast a tremendous success in April 2022, organizers said, and the members will host the second annual event on April 29 at Fire Station 1.
La PORTE — La Porte residents are again invited to enjoy breakfast with their local firefighters this month, and check out where they work.
After last year’s inaugural event was called an “overwhelming success” by members, the city of La Porte Fire Department is hosting its second annual pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Fire Station 1.
