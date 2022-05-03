La PORTE – La Porte High School has announced the candidates for 2022 Homecoming Queen and King, with five girls and seven boys to compete for the honor.
Queen candidates include Lu Trice Franklin, Zoey Loucks, Lesley Marshall, Macy Mrozinski and Simone Pollock. Candidates for homecoming king include Collin Bergquist, Brady Bernth, Grant Godwin, Nick Hock, Gage Huff, Grant Ott-Large and Gavin Zolvinski.
