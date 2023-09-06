La PORTE — A rising star in performing arts, Molly Cooper, a La Porte High School freshman, will compete as one of five youth finalists in the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra’s Hoosier Star competition on Saturday.

A multi-talented performer, Cooper has been captivating audiences since the age of four, according to a statement from the La Porte Community School Corp.

