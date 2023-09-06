Molly Cooper, a La Porte High School freshman, has been performing on stage since she was 4. On Saturday, she will compete as one of five youth finalists in the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra’s Hoosier Star competition at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.
Molly’s mother, Lindsey Cooper, who was also a singer at LPHS, said, “Of course as her mom, but also as a singer myself, it has been so fun to watch Molly’s growth as a singer and performer from the time she was just a little girl.”
Photo provided / La Porte Community School Corp.
La PORTE — A rising star in performing arts, Molly Cooper, a La Porte High School freshman, will compete as one of five youth finalists in the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra’s Hoosier Star competition on Saturday.
A multi-talented performer, Cooper has been captivating audiences since the age of four, according to a statement from the La Porte Community School Corp.
