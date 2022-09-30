La PORTE — For the re-creation of the infamous Black Knight sequence from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” La Porte Little Theatre co-director Matt Robinson had to use all his construction and prop-building know-how to pull off the comedic dismemberment.
For the sequence – which features the knight insisting he’s only received “a flesh wound” despite losing both arms and legs in a duel with King Arthur – Robinson constructed the special effect in house, utilizing a false torso and limbs.
“I pretty much built this contraption that fits up on the actor, and my co-director, Scott [Lenig], he had some costuming experience, and helped costume the piece I made,” Robinson said.
They then utilized both lighting and set design to complete the illusion of limbs coming off.
Audiences interested in finding out exactly how the effect works will have to come to the Little Theatre and see it for themselves when “Monty Python’s Spamalot” premieres in October.
A Tony award-winning musical comedy based on the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Spamalot” will run Fridays, Oct. 7 and 14, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, Oct. 9 and 16, at 2 p.m., at the La Porte Little Theatre, 218 A St.
Th show promises rude Frenchmen, can-can dancers, the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, killer rabbits, catapulting cows and the Knights who say “Ni” as part of Arthur’s quest to find the holy grail.
Robinson, who has directed six prior Little Theatre productions, said his interest in the project came largely from his love of the movie, of which the Black Knight bit was always a standout.
He used the skills he developed as a pipefitter, and in building sets for the last nine years, to pull off the effect.
“Well the Black Knight sequence with him losing his arms and continuing to fight is just so ridiculous. I like a challenge like that, especially with props. How can we make this work?
“You are going to know it’s fake, but it’s fun and it’s funny, and we’ve made it work and that’s some of the fun of it.”
According to Robinson, the show also features numerous references to “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” TV skits like “The Lumberjack Song,” “Spam” and the “Dead Parrot” sketches, while some Broadway musicals are skewered along the way, including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “West Side Story,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Les Miserables” and “The Producers.”
“Spamalot’s” Broadway run garnered 14 Tony Award nominations, and won three, including Best New Musical.
Leading the quest in the Little Theatre production will be Rich Snyder as King Arthur, with his trusty servant, Patsy, played by Donavan Barrier. Playing gallant knights – and an assortment of other characters – are Julie Phillips as The Lady of the Lake; Ben Keller as Sir Lancelot, the Homicidally Brave; Timothy Slatton as Sir Robin, the Not-Quite-So-Brave-as-Sir-Lancelot; Max Principe as Sir Galahad, the Dashingly Handsome; Jacob Robinson as Sir Bedevere, the Strangely Flatulent; Trent Kaercher as Prince Herbert; Danielle Bilderback as Not Dead Fred; and Alex Bonner as Tim the Enchanter and the Black Knight.
Rounding out the cast will be Nick Bello as the Historian; Domenic Sirugo as Bors the Beheaded; Skye Smith as Concorde; Don Peiffer as Sir Not-Appearing; and Danielle Bilderback, Erin Imer, Lindsay Burnett, Mary Watterson, Mary-Jayne Nichols and Keegan Darr as the Laker Girls.
Robinson, who directed the theater’s prior production of “Clue,” co-directs this time with Lenig, who is also the music director. It will be Lenig’s first show as director.
The production team also features choreographers Danielle Bilderback, Katy Gartland, Lindsay Burnett and Mary Jayne Nichols. Patty Nocek is stage manager, while sound engineering duties will be handled by Brian Phillips
“Monty Python’s brand of zany and irreverent comedy is universally appealing, but it is unique and tricky to pull off,” Robinson said. “Lucky for us and the audience, our cast brings the Python spirit to the show in every scene.
“Sometimes it’s hard just to get through a rehearsal because everyone is laughing so hard.”
Tickets are $17, $16 for seniors and $13 for students, and may be purchased at laporte littletheatreclub.com. LTC is wheelchair accessible, and free parking is available on the streets surrounding the theater.
