At the event from 5-7 p.m. on April 28, guests will pay $5 for a dinner of soup, bread and dessert, and get to keep the bowl it was served in. All proceeds will go to fight hunger, including a portion to The Pax Center in La Porte.
Oliver originally came up with the idea to host an Empty Bowls event as a service project for a graduate class. She said the students were excited to help out in feeding the less fortunate, whom she got to meet while volunteering for her church.
Oliver says projects like this are needed and she hopes to make it an annual event. "As a teacher at a school where over half of the student body is receiving free and reduced lunch, poverty and hunger is obviously an issue that affects our community," she said.
Students in Charity Oliver's art classes at La Porte Middle School have been working on the Empty Bowls project, creating unique vessels for serving soup at a fundraiser.
Photos provided
More than 150 students have been working to create bowls for the event, along with some LPMS staff members. Two local pottery shops also contributed bowls.
La PORTE — A group of La Porte Middle School students are putting their artistic talents to work for a noble cause — helping to feed the hungry.
More than 150 students in Charity Oliver's art classes have been busy making porcelain bowls, which will be used to serve soup during the inaugural Empty Bowls project Friday night at the school cafeteria.
