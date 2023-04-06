La PORTE — From classic rock to big band jazz, and Latin swing to contemporary a capella, there will be something to satisfy every musical taste this summer at the Arts in the Park series, organizers are promising.
AIP has announced its 2023 concert lineup, with shows planned every Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 31 – each featuring a preconcert show at 6 p.m. and the featured performer going on at 7 p.m.
