Re-enactor Scott Sheets of Joliet, Illinois, demonstrates the art of cobbling. A variety of lost trades will be demonstrated during an event on Aug. 19 in Valparaiso hosted by the Porter County Museum.
The organizer of the event is veteran re-enactor Ian Baker of Michigan City, who said they have "spent years researching their historical professions and learning to replicate the skills and share them with the public."
Re-enactor Scott Sheets of Joliet, Illinois, demonstrates the art of cobbling. A variety of lost trades will be demonstrated during an event on Aug. 19 in Valparaiso hosted by the Porter County Museum.
Photos provided
The organizer of the event is veteran re-enactor Ian Baker of Michigan City, who said they have "spent years researching their historical professions and learning to replicate the skills and share them with the public."
VALPARAISO – The Porter County Museum will host a demonstration of historical trades, interpreted by living-history re-enactors and organized by a "living-history veteran interpreter" from Michigan City.
The event on Saturday, Aug. 19, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the southeast corner of the Porter County Courthouse Square in Valparaiso (Franklin Street and Indiana Avenue). There is no admission charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.