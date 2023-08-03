VALPARAISO – The Porter County Museum will host a demonstration of historical trades, interpreted by living-history re-enactors and organized by a "living-history veteran interpreter" from Michigan City.

The event on Saturday, Aug. 19, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the southeast corner of the Porter County Courthouse Square in Valparaiso (Franklin Street and Indiana Avenue). There is no admission charge.

