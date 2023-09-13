Internationally acclaimed chefs Marcello Marino, left, and Bruce Haumesser teamed up to lead a cooking demo at Farmed & Forged Market on Sunday, Sept. 10. They will also be teaming up for a farm-to-fork feast as a fundraiser on Oct. 21.
La PORTE — Anam Cara Counseling and La Ventana Culinary School will present “Harvest of the Soul, a farm-to-fork feast and fundraiser,” from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.
The event will welcome 150 guests inside Anam Cara Counseling’s countryside barn at 4298 E. CR-1000N in La Porte. Guests are encouraged to don Western garb for an evening of fine dining and community connection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.