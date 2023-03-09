Local poets of all ages are invited to take part when the Lubeznik Center for the Arts hosts its First Friday Poetry Slam on April 7. Interested performers should prepare three sets of less than 3 minutes, and are encouraged to register before all slots are filled.
MICHIGAN CITY — Budding poets will have a chance to get their voices heard when the Lubeznik Center for the Arts conducts its annual First Friday Poetry Slam.
The event will take place on Friday, April 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. Readings will begin at 5:30 p.m. with audience members acting as judges for the “raucous but friendly competition,” according to Janet Bloch, LCA executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.