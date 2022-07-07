La PORTE — A locally formed music group specializing in a wide variety of genres, including classic oldies and modern country, is planning performances at several upcoming events in La Porte.
The Blue Sky Music trio, which includes Jim Parks, Ted Taylor and Sandy Young, will join the Second Saturday festivities on July 9, beginning at noon at Plaza 618 in conjunction with the weekly Farmer’s Market.
