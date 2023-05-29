MICHIGAN CITY — In describing the abstract, expressionistic paintings of the late South Bend artist Harold Zisla, Clinton Worthington noted the spontaneity of the line work, and the reliance (in many of the paintings) on only three colors: black, white and raw sienna.
Yet, he said, every piece was distinct. And there were hundreds of them, showing a work ethic he could only hope to match.
Worthington, an established painter himself, who runs his own studio at 713 Indiana Ave. in La Porte, said this is what inspired him for his latest show, a more than 100-piece exhibit that will take place across three cities this June.
Titled the “Fluid Takeover,” the event will be held at four Fluid Coffee Bar locations, including those in Michigan City, Crownpoint and Valparaiso. Each location will feature 25 or more paintings, giveaways and an artist’s reception, where Worthington will speak to visitors about his work. The first reception will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at 518 Franklin St. in Michigan City
In reference to the start of the project, he said, “I had no clue what it was going to take, but I didn’t care. I just wanted to make the art. It took probably about 2 1/2 to 3 months, mostly done on the weekend, working Fridays 8 p.m. to 2 in the morning. … Then a good 12 hours on Saturday.”
He also spent time during the week. He estimated each painting to have taken between three and six hours to complete.
Worthington said he first met Zisla during an exhibit of the man’s work at Indiana University South Bend around 2006-07. Worthington was a student then, and Zisla was a former professor and first chair of IUSB’s fine arts department. He said Zisla, who started out in realism before veering toward the abstract, presented work not normally seen at the school. Worthington was so inspired, he not only recorded the presentation, but bought one of his works, which was several hundred dollars.
“He was just known for a ridiculous amount of work … that is abstract expressionism based off of spontaneity, of acting/reacting, based off of chance … it was all just colors and basically just a conglomeration of line work, over and over, and creating and destroying. … It’s quite the process that not all artists like to do. And it’s not quite the easiest thing to do either.”
Later, Worthington received a package from Zisla, which included a note telling him he hadn’t intended on students buying his work. The package contained a second painting as a gift. This started a friendship between the two.
Worthington would go on to visit Zisla at his South Bend home regularly until the artist passed away in 2016.
Since then, he’d always had the idea to do something in Zisla’s memory. Worthington said the current project started last November, when he was asked to jury an exhibit in honor of another famed artist, the sculptor and former La Porte resident Isamu Noguchi, at the La Porte County Public Library. There he met Josh Miller, gallery director at IUSB, and shared with him the idea of an alumnus show, which would feature Zisla’s work alongside his own.
Worthington said Miller’s response was encouraging, so he got to work that night.
“It was like a spark and lit this torch that’s still burning, and I just got to it,” he said. “And I just started painting.”
According to Worthington, Zisla is best known for his more colorful pieces. But Zisla also had a vast body of work that kept to only three colors, usually black, white and raw sienna.
“I connect the most with these mostly black and white ones that have just a little bit of color, and thought that would be the direction that I’d go. … in some cases he’d use yellow, so … I thought I’d experiment and use black, white and yellow, and I think I did that in six of them. But I started realizing how much I could get out of these three colors.”
Worthington said he’d used abstract elements in his work before, but only as an element, not the entire piece. Now he had to deal with spontaneity as a constant, so he started working on multiple paintings at once, so if he lost direction on one, he could continue on another.
But Worthington didn’t limit himself to only Zisla. He said he also took inspiration from surrealist painter Jackson Pollock, especially his drip technique. After a while, Worthington said he started to get the feel of the way the paint flowed from the stick, and learned how to control the thickness of the lines, in the end finding it no different than using a paint brush or pencil.
“I was understanding an artist who no longer exists by doing what he did,” he said. “It’s a great feeling.”
During this venture, Worthington started recording his efforts in a series of time-lapsed videos, and putting them up on social media.
Finally, Worthington reached out to Zisla’s daughter, Beverly Zisla Welber, about an exhibit featuring his new work alongside her father’s. He said he was surprised to learn she had been following his progress online, and was supportive of his effort. But he also learned Zisla’s work was spread out in multiple galleries, so logistically, his show wasn’t practical as planned.
So Worthington looked to other avenues, and landed on Fluid, who had worked with him in the past. He offered to fill four of their locations, and measured each spot to determine the best way to divide his work to give audiences at each location an overview of the entire project.
Alison Scates, who owns Fluid along with her husband, Chuck, said they have been working with Worthington since they opened their first location in 2016. She said they’ve never done anything this big before.
“[Worthington’s] the first person we thought could manage something like this,” she said. “We have a lot of the same priorities and goals as Clinton does – we like to push things to the limit – so it seemed apropos to have his art explode in our four biggest locations.”
In summary, Worthington said he just felt a deep connection with Zisla, like they were in the same boat. He said the last time he visited Zisla at his home, the artist grabbed a painting off the wall and handed it to him. This had a profound impact on him.
When contacted by The Herald-Dispatch, Welber shared this quote from her father: “I feel very positive about the fact that I’ve given pleasure to a number of people and have contributed to their enjoyment in being creative.”
“I know he would be pleased about how seriously Clinton is stretching his vision, seriously pursuing new thoughts and visual ideas, and pushing himself,” Welber said.
“I have seen a number of his round paintings, and that was an important format for my father, so I am glad Clinton is exploring it as well as the whole idea of gesture, which was fundamental to my father when he moved to abstraction.”
Worthington highlighted the following quote from Zisla’s Instagram account: “For me, it’s all about gesture … the consequences of the art of putting paint on a surface … gesture is organic, rich in a variety of elements, complex, imaginative, coruscating! Impossible to ‘get’ at a glance, virtuosic IN THE EXTREME, vibrantly viable, having the capacity to be ‘better than’ (superior or inferior) … ‘rate-able,’ difficult to attain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.