Photos provided / Lubeznik Center for the Arts
This year’s exhibition will showcase 39 youths, ages 7 through 17, in a range of media, including sculpture, textile arts, metal art, painting and drawing.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center for the Arts and the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation will host the 10th annual LOK Young Artist Expo showcase on June 2 as part of the free First Friday programming.
This year’s exhibition is a showcase of 39 youths, ages 7 through 17, in a range of media, including sculpture, textile arts, metal art, painting and drawing, LCA said in a statement. The artists hail from Indiana, Illinois and Michigan.
