MICHIGAN CITY — Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa will be especially groovy on the night of June 24, when the Lubeznik Center for the Arts invites everyone to “ditch the square black tie, let your freak flag fly and wear your funky threads to this year’s far out 60s-themed gala,” the organization said.
LCA will host its annual ArtBash that Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with an “All You Need Is Love” theme. Festivities will include dancing, art making, a photo booth, a silent auction and a buffet dinner with open bar.
