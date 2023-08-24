VALPARAISO — The MAAC Foundation’s 4th Annual First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day will be on Saturday, a free, all-ages, family-friendly event featuring live demonstrations from first responder agencies.

The MAAC Foundation is a training campus for firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMS personnel, and K9 officers. This facility is free for all first responders and is available to them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

