A future firefighter tries to handle a fire hose during the MAAC Foundation First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day in 2022. This year’s event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus in Valparaiso.
A youngster ducks behind dad while watching a SWAT demonstration at the 2022 First Responder event. Representatives of over 40 fire, police, EMS and other agencies will be on hand with demonstrations and exhibits.
A future firefighter tries to handle a fire hose during the MAAC Foundation First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day in 2022. This year’s event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus in Valparaiso.
Photos provided / MAAC Foundation
A youngster ducks behind dad while watching a SWAT demonstration at the 2022 First Responder event. Representatives of over 40 fire, police, EMS and other agencies will be on hand with demonstrations and exhibits.
VALPARAISO — The MAAC Foundation’s 4th Annual First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day will be on Saturday, a free, all-ages, family-friendly event featuring live demonstrations from first responder agencies.
The MAAC Foundation is a training campus for firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMS personnel, and K9 officers. This facility is free for all first responders and is available to them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.