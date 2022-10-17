MICHIGAN CITY — The La Porte County Master Gardeners will resume their “brown bag” learning sessions with a program on hydroponic growing on Oct. 26.
Growing plants hydroponically has become so common that home units are now for sale in Walmart, and high-rise buildings hold whole gardens of produce all over the world, a statement from the Master Gardeners said. Even the international Space Station has veggies growing hydroponically.
With the price of transport rising, and cities growing larger, the roof, or your own kitchen, is the most convenient and economical place to farm for fresh produce, according to the group.
The first Brown Bag session of the year will focus on how easy and delicious hydroponics can be in your own home, and will be presented by Karren Coplen.
The Brown Bag Series features one-hour presentations by an experienced Master Gardener on a specific topic. There is no need to reserve in advance.
Two dates are set for this year, and there will be no admission charge to attend.
The hydroponics program is Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Michigan City Public Library at 100 E. 4th St.
The second session, winter sowing with Dolly Foster, will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at The Exchange, 807 Indiana Ave. in La Porte.
The 2023 topics will be announced soon.
For more information, call the Purdue Extension-La Porte County at 219-324-9407.
