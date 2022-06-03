Proceeds from the annual Mayor’s Golf Cup on Aug. 26 will be used to fund a new veterans’ memorial in Michigan City, designed to resemble the traditional battlefield arrangement for those killed in action.
MICHIGAN CITY — When Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry hosts the Mayor’s Golf Cup event later this summer, participants will be helping preserve the memory of fallen heroes.
During the Veteran Memorial Ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery on Memorial Day, Parry announced that he will use the proceeds from the annual event to dedicate a statue to the memory of those who have served in the armed forces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.