Master sculptor Christy Atkinson of Franklin, Texas, won multiple awards, including Sculptor’s Choice, People’s Choice and First Place with her sculpture, “I Can’t Believe I Ate the Whole Thing!” She plans to return this year to defend her title.
Photo provided / Pete Follmer
Michigan City festival staff and volunteers stand on the 2022 event’s main partner sculpture.
Photo provided / Pete Follmer
Thousands visit Washington Park during the 2022 Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival.
MICHIGAN CITY — The return of the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival to Michigan City’s Washington Park is expected to feature a new amateur competition to raise funds for several La Porte County charities.
Titled the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival Community Challenge, the charitable event is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 10, as a part of the three-day sand sculpting festival scheduled for June 9, 10 and 11.
