MCAL photo

Michigan City Art League members show some of the pieces they made during a class with Dori Huber in March 2022. Registration is now open for the 2023 spring class schedule.

 Photo provided / MCAL

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Art League has announced its spring session of classes.

Every year since 1932, the Art League has been a source of art learning in the community, according to President Kadie O’Connor.

