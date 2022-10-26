CyberPatriot team cadets, from left, include Private First Class Dante Rojas, Jamie Mark, Sgt. Alexandra Reed, PFC Jhonthan Ruiz and faculty advisor Ralph Gee. Not pictured is Cadet 2nd Lt. Tristan Sherwood.
Michigan City High School MCJROTC cadets compete in the first round of CyberPatriot under the guidance of Technology and Engineering teacher Ralph Gee.
Photos provided / MCAS
MICHIGAN CITY — Cadets in the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps competed in the first round of CyberPatriot on Oct. 14.
CyberPatriot is the nation’s largest cyber defense competition, which puts high school students in charge of securing virtual networks. One of the objectives is to inspire students toward careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to the nation’s future.
